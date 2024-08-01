New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,724,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

