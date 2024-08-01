NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.02 and last traded at $74.14. 2,240,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,399,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 31.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 973,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,404,000 after purchasing an additional 234,688 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 48,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.