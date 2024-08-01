NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 847,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.