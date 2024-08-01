NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.
NMI Stock Performance
NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 847,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at NMI
In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on NMI
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.