Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance
Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Oil and Gas
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What are earnings reports?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.