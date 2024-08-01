Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.69

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.69 and last traded at C$45.69, with a volume of 28901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.60.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

