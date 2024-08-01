OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $31.86 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $148,583.70 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.14804794 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $119,703.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniFlix Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

