Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

