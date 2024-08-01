Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Penumbra Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra
In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
