PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Insider Michael Thurn Acquires 157,895 Shares

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Thurn bought 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.05 ($19,607.88).

PharmAust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97.

Get PharmAust alerts:

PharmAust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PharmAust Limited develops targeted cancer therapeutics for humans and animals in Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers, neurological diseases, and viral infections. Its lead candidate is Monepantel (MPL), a small molecule drug which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmAust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmAust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.