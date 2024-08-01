Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,035 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4,140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $139,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. 6,667,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

