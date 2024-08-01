Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 16,155 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,663 shares of company stock worth $3,213,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

