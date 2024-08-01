Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 219 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 2,130,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,299. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.