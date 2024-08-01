Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcellx by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arcellx by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcellx by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $711,835.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $92,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

ACLX traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 555,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Arcellx’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

