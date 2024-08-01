PPL (NYSE:PPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.91

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 971063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

