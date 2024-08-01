ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 9.1% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.23. 855,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 905,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

