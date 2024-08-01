Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 171,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ranger Energy Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.