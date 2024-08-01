Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.5% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.69. 979,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,061,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

