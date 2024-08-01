Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9,155.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 526,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after buying an additional 518,920 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. 5,801,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

