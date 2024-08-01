Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 744,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $189.24.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

