Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.02. 658,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,712. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $621.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.92 and a 200 day moving average of $545.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

