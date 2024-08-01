Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

