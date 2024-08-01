Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.91.

NYSE:CPAY traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,157. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.60.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

