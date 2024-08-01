Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 4,467,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,823. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.