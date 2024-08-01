Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 4,467,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,823. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on S shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.