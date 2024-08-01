Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

RM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 42,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,915.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

