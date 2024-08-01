Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $115,486.42 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

