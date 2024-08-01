RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $231.92 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 37.54 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

