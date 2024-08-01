Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $455.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $456.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

In related news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

