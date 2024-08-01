RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.45. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares.
RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RSA Insurance Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- As The Magnificent 7 Stumble, Pivot to These 3 Growth Stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.