Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,042 shares of company stock valued at $76,976,515 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.