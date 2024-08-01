Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. 547,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,674. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

