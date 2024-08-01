Scotiabank Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. FirstService has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $177.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FirstService by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.