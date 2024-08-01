SES AI (NYSE:SES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

SES AI Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 343,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. SES AI has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $437.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

