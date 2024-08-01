Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Up 9.3%

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 91,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 175,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 61.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

