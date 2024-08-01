Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.46. 1,333,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,880,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in Shopify by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

