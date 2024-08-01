Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 11.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

