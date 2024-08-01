Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Grows By 6.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 17,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CDE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.