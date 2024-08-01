Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Declines By 14.0%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 338,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

