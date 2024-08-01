Short Interest in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Decreases By 8.8%

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company's stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP remained flat at $30.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

