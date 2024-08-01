Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rises By 13.7%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 101,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.83. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

