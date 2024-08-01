Siyata Mobile Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SYTA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162,507.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.16. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 112.00% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

