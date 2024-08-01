Slagle Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Slagle Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.