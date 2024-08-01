SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,735,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,029,727. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

