SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.9 million. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.100 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 57,227,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,062,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

