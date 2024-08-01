Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

