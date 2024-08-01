S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.43. The stock had a trading volume of 848,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,170. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.