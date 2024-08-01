SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

