SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,115,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919,419 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.30.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 549,432 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 138,925 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

