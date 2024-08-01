SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $570.05

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $570.05 and last traded at $567.73, with a volume of 389008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $562.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.20 and a 200 day moving average of $533.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

