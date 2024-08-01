Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 2,823,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

