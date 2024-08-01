Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 6%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 428,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 521,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

