Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Up 23.5%

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shot up 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 206,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 32,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Starcore International Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.